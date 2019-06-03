Play

On May 18, Austria’s Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache stepped down from his post after a video of him “offering to fix state contracts for favours from a woman posing as a Russian oligarch’s niece” surfaced, according to Reuters. The sting operation (video above) to trap Strache was carried out while he was in a villa on Spain’s Ibiza island.

The fall of the Austrian government and the location of the sting operation led to a peculiar trend: Austrians began downloading the 1999 Vengaboys’ song We’re Going to Ibiza like never before.

The song soon made a resurgence, after almost 20 years, on music charts in Austria, so much so that it was also topped iTunes in the country.

Another website, Austriancharts.at, ranked the song at 16th, as of May 31.

The song has since become the voice of political protest in the country, with the band Vengaboys performing it at a packed demonstration in Vienna on May 30.