Play

On May 31, Democrat and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waited tables and whipped up cocktails at a restaurant in the Queens borough of New York to raise awareness about raising minimum wages across the country.

I was nervous that I may have lost my touch - still got it! That muscle memory doesn’t quit 😉



Now let’s pass #RaiseTheWage and get $15 an hour minimum for every worker in America. pic.twitter.com/FR0ARUB7bd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2019

.@AOC back behind the bar pouring red wine and talking federal minimum wage boost for tipped workers during event in Jackson Heights. pic.twitter.com/amfaRnZ4tp — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) May 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez is a co-sponsor of the Raise the Wage Act, which is a Bill to “to provide for increases in the Federal minimum wage, and for other purposes”. The Democrats are pushing for the federal minimum hourly wage to be raised to $15 an hour for all workers.

“Any job that pays two dollars and thirteen cents an hour is not a job, it’s indentured servitude,” Ocasio-Cortez said, addressing the people present at the restaurant.