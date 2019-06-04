Watch: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bartends, serves pizza to raise awareness about minimum wages
‘Any job that pays two dollars and thirteen cents an hour is not a job, it’s indentured servitude.’
On May 31, Democrat and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waited tables and whipped up cocktails at a restaurant in the Queens borough of New York to raise awareness about raising minimum wages across the country.
Ocasio-Cortez is a co-sponsor of the Raise the Wage Act, which is a Bill to “to provide for increases in the Federal minimum wage, and for other purposes”. The Democrats are pushing for the federal minimum hourly wage to be raised to $15 an hour for all workers.
