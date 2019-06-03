Watch: Two army jawans were beaten up by restaurant employees in UP's Baghpat after an argument
The jawans’ argument with another person at the restaurant turned into a physical altercation when the management got involved.
Two army jawans were beaten up by the employees of a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after an argument broke out between them and another person.
A video of the incident was posted by ANI, and reports said seven or eight employees of the restaurant were arrested, with a further probe being launched. Circle Officer Ramnand Kushwaha said the restaurant staff got involved in the argument and it turned into a physical fight.
In the video, the jawans in plain clothes were seen being attacked by a large crowd. One of the soldiers, Amit tried to fight them and was injured in the attack, NDTV reported.