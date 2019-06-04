Football win celebration - This way !!!

Video - Danny spray . pic.twitter.com/KmvG8di93o — Afroz shah🐬 (@AfrozShah1) June 3, 2019

One the night of June 1, English football club Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 to lift the Champions League trophy. The win was celebrated by Liverpool fans all over the world, but not in the most sustainable ways.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, streets can be seen littered with plastic waste and glass bottles. This video is reportedly from celebrations in the city of Liverpool after the club’s win. It was posted on Twitter by Afroz Shah, the Indian renowned for his efforts to save and restore the beaches of Mumbai.

“We have wiped out extinct many species by our lifestyle and now how many more to go (sic),” Shah wrote on Twitter. He credited the video to Danny Spray.