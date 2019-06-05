The United Nations has shared the success story of Beijing in a video as part of its #BeatAirPollution campaign for World Environment Day, which is

Beijing has managed to reduce the level of suspended fine particles in its air by 35% in five years. According to the UN, “no other city on the planet has achieved such a rapid reduction of air pollution”.

The Chinese capital achieve this feat with a combination of factors like improved standards for vehicles and fuels, electrifying public transport, reducing dependence on coal energy, and more. In spite – or even because of – of all these measures, Beijing’s economic output grew ten times in the last 20 years.