This devout little dog belongs to my friend's factory. Every Thursday evening, without fail, he walks over to the temple next door and joins the keertan. Then he has his share of prasad and trots back home. Every single Thursday! :) pic.twitter.com/HiuluOJdiy — sushma date (@sushmadate) April 11, 2019

Sushma Date from Pune has recently shared a video of an unusual participant at a singing session in a temple, catching the attention of social media.

Date’s video features a dog seemingly joining in to sing devotional songs at a local temple in Pune. According to the information provided by Date, the dog joins the singing at the temple every Thursday without fail. The Twitter user also mentioned that the dog then takes its share of “prasad” before heading back.

The video has received an overwhelming response on Twitter, garnering close to six thousand likes and over two thousand retweets.