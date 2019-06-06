Play

Day two of the United States’ President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom was marred with protests, with thousands of people stepping out on the streets, armed with posters and slogans. Trump, however, said he only saw a “very small protest” and the rest of it was “fake news”.

According to a report published by Time, 75,000 people had gathered at London’s Trafalgar Square to protest against Trump’s state visit, and his policies.

“When refugees are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back” thousands of protestors show their anger for Trump’s state visit to the U.K. #StopTrump pic.twitter.com/jkMqvw9hOG — Madeline Roache (@MadelineRoache) June 4, 2019

People had different reasons to protest against Trump – some were against his stand on climate change while some were there to oppose Trump’s anti-abortion views and his bias against minorities.

Apart from a Trump baby blimp, which was sighted at protests against Trump in July 2018 too, a robotic Trump figure mounted on a golden toilet was also present at Trafalgar Square.

Trump baby blimp takes off in London. pic.twitter.com/xsiXK8p94I — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 4, 2019

A 16ft robot of Donald Trump sitting on a golden toilet, while tweeting, has just been wheeled into Trafalgar Square ready for today’s protests @LBC pic.twitter.com/au2p3fnu6i — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 4, 2019

Protests against Trump were also covered by late night infotainment shows in the United States.

