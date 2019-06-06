Watch: Thousands protested against Trump on London streets, the US President called it ‘fake news’
Seventy thousand people on the streets, a blimp, and a robotic Trump mounted on a golden toilet. But Trump said it didn’t happen.
Day two of the United States’ President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom was marred with protests, with thousands of people stepping out on the streets, armed with posters and slogans. Trump, however, said he only saw a “very small protest” and the rest of it was “fake news”.
According to a report published by Time, 75,000 people had gathered at London’s Trafalgar Square to protest against Trump’s state visit, and his policies.
People had different reasons to protest against Trump – some were against his stand on climate change while some were there to oppose Trump’s anti-abortion views and his bias against minorities.
Apart from a Trump baby blimp, which was sighted at protests against Trump in July 2018 too, a robotic Trump figure mounted on a golden toilet was also present at Trafalgar Square.
Protests against Trump were also covered by late night infotainment shows in the United States.