In a move that is being seen as an inspiration to the world, a German circus switched to holograms instead of real animals during one of its recent shows.

German Circus Roncalli was founded in 1976. According to local website Rheinische Post, Roncalli had decided, in April 2017, that the company would not use animals in its shows from 2018 onwards.

“We have decided against the animals for the benefit of the animals,” Rheinische Post quoted the media director of Roncalli Circus as saying. “The focus of the Circus Roncalli is on poetic and acrobatic numbers,” he added. Visual solutions company Optoma was responsible for creating the holographic experience.