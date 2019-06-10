Watch: In Karnataka’s Udupi, residents organised a wedding of frogs to appeal for rain
Varna wed Varsha. The name symbolism left nothing to chance.
In a strange but not uncommon custom, two frogs were married to each other in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Karnataka’s Udupi on June 8.
The frogs, who were given the names of Varuna and Varsha before the ceremony, were married according following the tradition of “mandooka parinaya” (“marriage of frogs”). The ceremony was conducted by members of the Udupi Citizen Forum, who seemed to believe that this would bring rain.
The frogs, unaware of their fate, were caught from different villages and dressed in custom-made clothes for the ceremony.
The couple was to be sent on a honeymoon to Mannapalla near Manipal, according to ANI.
This is not the first time that frogs have been married to appease the rain gods. The custom is particularly popular in South and North East India. In 2016, a wedding of frogs was organised in Assam with a similar intention.