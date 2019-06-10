My ode to the legend ⁦David Attenborough ⁦@HoeZaay⁩ 🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8YrQWhVs0 — Cyrus Sahukar (@cyrus_sahu) June 8, 2019

Acclaimed broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough is known for his distinctive diction and a very British accent, so much so that videos parodying his voice is one of the internet’s hobbies. From WWE to United States President Donald Trump, Attenborough’s enunciation has inspired a videos with voiceovers that imitate his on a series of subjects.

This bloke narrating his tradie colleagues like David Attenborough is classic! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BDJxobz9ra — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) June 4, 2019

Play

Play

Play