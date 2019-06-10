Watch: Here are some hilarious videos that imitate David Attenborough's trademark enunciation
David Attenborough, 93, is a voice to be reckoned with.
Acclaimed broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough is known for his distinctive diction and a very British accent, so much so that videos parodying his voice is one of the internet’s hobbies. From WWE to United States President Donald Trump, Attenborough’s enunciation has inspired a videos with voiceovers that imitate his on a series of subjects.