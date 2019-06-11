It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a “Handmaid’s Tale” themed birthday party...SIS... pic.twitter.com/hNUTDDyTp4 — cayley (@cayley_plotkin) June 9, 2019

Socialite Kylie Jenner has drawn criticism on social media after she threw a party with The Handmaid’s Tale as its theme. The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood that explores life in a state ruled by divine law. The novel has also been adapted into a popular television series.

The party involved guests dressed in the now-famous costumes depicted in the show, and cocktails with names like “praise be vodka” and “under his eyes tequila”. Jenner’s house in California was accessorised to resemble Gilead, the setting of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The theme party was organised by Jenner for her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday. However, it invited immense criticism for Jenner, with some saying that she did not really understand what the book and show stands for. In the video she posted on Instagram, Jenner said that The Handmaid’s Tale is her favourite show.

For someone who’s says “it’s my favorite show!!!!” she sure does miss the point. — Erika with a K (@imaginaryerika) June 10, 2019

But why is Kylie Jenner having a handmaids tale party... she does realize it’s about rape & oppression... right? — christina (@tinatheweina) June 9, 2019

Kylie? Sis? Did you read the book? Watch the show? Kylie out here playing Handmaid’s Tale like pic.twitter.com/M86ZIMVh7v — tifanee alix 🦔 (@tifmask) June 10, 2019