Watch: Model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner criticised for 'The Handmaid's Tale' themed party
‘This is what people with too much money and too much time do’: A Twitter user
Socialite Kylie Jenner has drawn criticism on social media after she threw a party with The Handmaid’s Tale as its theme. The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood that explores life in a state ruled by divine law. The novel has also been adapted into a popular television series.
The party involved guests dressed in the now-famous costumes depicted in the show, and cocktails with names like “praise be vodka” and “under his eyes tequila”. Jenner’s house in California was accessorised to resemble Gilead, the setting of The Handmaid’s Tale.
The theme party was organised by Jenner for her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday. However, it invited immense criticism for Jenner, with some saying that she did not really understand what the book and show stands for. In the video she posted on Instagram, Jenner said that The Handmaid’s Tale is her favourite show.