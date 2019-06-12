#WATCH A car gets stuck in sand and is lashed by waves, at a beach in Palgarh (10 June). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/x0KuZ8ibQE — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

A car driving too close to the sea on a beach in Maharashtra’s Palghar got stuck in a fast-moving wave on Monday.

Passengers of the car moved out as soon as they saw the wave and managed to escape. The car remained stuck in soft sand, rocking back and forth with the waves.

Police said a group of people had come to the beach to play and drove their car too close to the sea during high tide, because of which the tyres of the car got stuck in the sand, reported The Hindustan Times.

The car was fished out when the tide receded.