Watch: This video tests your knowledge of animal sounds (and some of them will surprise you)
Did you know that the ‘laughter’ of hyenas signals stress?
The latest video put out by popular Twitter handle “for animal people”, The Dodo, is a fun test of people’s knowledge of distinctive sounds that animals make.
Animals use sounds not only to communicate with one another but also to navigate, locate prey, and sometimes determine and analyse their environments. The video above explores interesting sounds of a few animals along with trivia associated with it.
How much – or how little – of this did you know already?