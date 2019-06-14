Play

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that he has struck a secret deal with Mexico but has denied disclosing details. Bombarded with questions about the existence of such a deal, Trump, while addressing the press at the White House on June 11, brandished a document from the inside pocket of his blazer, claiming that it is the document of the “secret deal”.

Play

On The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the host points out how problematic this is: it could either be a take-out menu which the president claimed is a secret agreement with Mexico, or it could be a real agreement and the president is walking around with secret documents in his pocket.

Trump also said that he had received a “beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “Someday you will see what was in that letter, someday you’ll be reading about it, maybe in a hundred years from now, maybe in two weeks, who knows,” Trump added.

On the US President’s statement that he wants Joe Biden to be the Democrat candidate for the 2020 presidential race because he’d like to compete with a “mentally weak loser”, Noah said that Trump should in that case just “hold a debate with a mirror”.