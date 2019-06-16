Eco India Eco India: Meet the man who is building hand-made nests for sparrows in the city Rakesh Khatri has been teaching people to build hand-made nests for the birds that have been rendered virtually homeless in the urban jungle of Delhi. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian | Second Camera: Amit Bose | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Script & Field Producer: Ipsita Basu | Assistant Producer: Shibika Suresh | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sparrows conservation artificial nests Print