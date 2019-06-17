Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU — Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019

In a video that thousands are marvelling at, a cab driver from Bengaluru is seen – and heard – conversing in fluent Sanskrit with a customer. The video was posted by a user named Girish Bharadwaja.

The cab driver had the conversation with the passenger in Sanskrit, answering questions about his name, where he learned the language, and so on. He also said that he has been speaking in Sanskrit for the last ten years.

The video generated multiple reactions on Twitter, with many people saying that they were proud of the cab driver.

How proud I am of You dear friend Cab driver ji ! You inspire me ! — dr.bharatbhardwaj (@Vrishnivansh) June 12, 2019

🙏to cab driver for our heritage and language skills — MURALI (@MancheelaMurali) June 13, 2019

And many people were just happy to understand the conversation, proving that they had not completely forgotten the language they studied in school.

Wow...



I thought I had forgotten the language which I learnt in school for 5 years



I could understand the conversation!!! — Anil P Joseph (@Anil4Joseph) June 12, 2019