The internet can’t stop admiring TV9 Bharatvarsh reporter Rupesh Kumar’s questioning of a self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janta Party leader who broke ICU rules in a Muzaffarpur hospital.

On Sunday, Kumar was covering the visit of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to multi-speciality Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, where over 90 children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome have died.

Amidst protests from grief-stricken parents of patients and the minister’s assurances that a 100-bed children’s ward would be set up, Kumar found the hospital’s ICU in a state of chaos. In particular, he came upon a BJP “leader” seated at a nurse’s station inside an apparently cordoned-off region.

Kumar barged in, quizzing the politician about his presence in the room and about why he had failed to remove his shoes as the rules demanded. The confused respondent stumbled through Kumar’s questions but refused to reveal his name.