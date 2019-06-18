An Indian stuntman who entered the Ganges river tied up with steel chains and rope went missing, Sunday, June 16, police said. Chanchal Lahiri, also known as “Wizard Mandrake,” was lowered into the river with media and police standing by, but the 40-year-old never emerged. pic.twitter.com/qcbK1jqeRP — The Voice of America (@VOANews) June 17, 2019

Indian stuntman Chanchal Lahiri drowned while performing an underwater stunt in the river Hooghly in Kolkata on June 16. According to BBC, his body was recovered the next day.

The 40-year-old Lahiri was popularly known as “Wizard Mandrake”. A video of his final act shows clips of him being chained and lowered into the water. Lahiri was expected to free himself, but failed to do so.

Although the police and the media were on hand, they could not help the performer, whose body was eventually found 1 km away.

According to media reports, the trick was inspired by American illusionist Harry Houdini, who was known for his escape acts.