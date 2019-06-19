As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

On June 17, Twitter handle @VPestilenZ posted a pro tip on how to peel garlic quicker. By June 18, the tweet had amassed over 350,000 likes, including reactions from celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen and United States’ Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

The video shows how sticking a knife inside a clove of garlic separates it from the peel without all the hassle that people generally associate with the procedure. The revelation has left thousands of people on the internet stunned.

Well this just changed my blinking life — Fay Ripley (@FayRipley) June 17, 2019

Time to not think about all the time ive lost peeling garlic in any other way — Red Valentine (@Cora_Valentine) June 17, 2019

This new trick did not work out well for everybody, however.

Man, I just went through a head of garlic working on my technique and just ended up with a bunch of broken cloves ☹️ — Dr. Jen Golbeck (@jengolbeck) June 17, 2019

I guess I dont see how this is more effective than crushing with a knife — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 17, 2019

In March 2019, a video claiming to show a new way to slice a pineapple with bare hands had social media in a similar tizzy.