Watch: A video on how to peel garlic quicker has everyone impressed beyond measure
Many have pointed out that this trick has ‘changed their lives’.
On June 17, Twitter handle @VPestilenZ posted a pro tip on how to peel garlic quicker. By June 18, the tweet had amassed over 350,000 likes, including reactions from celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen and United States’ Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
The video shows how sticking a knife inside a clove of garlic separates it from the peel without all the hassle that people generally associate with the procedure. The revelation has left thousands of people on the internet stunned.
This new trick did not work out well for everybody, however.
In March 2019, a video claiming to show a new way to slice a pineapple with bare hands had social media in a similar tizzy.