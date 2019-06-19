Play

From the era of radio communication to the televised matches of today, cricket commentators have been increasing the excitement and urgency of matches. What if humans in real life spoke like them?

Award-winning illustrator Nick Murray Ellis is back with a brand new cartoon where cats, dogs and humans, in funny everyday situations, all mouth cricket commentary from the World Cup 2019 matches.

The final effect is so funny that no one can stop laughing. Best of all, you don’t need to be a cricket fan to enjoy the jokes.

The animator whose purpose is to “give audio a new life” has made similar videos using real-life football commentary, racing commentary and even out-of-context Game of Thrones dialogues.

