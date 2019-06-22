Play

A terrifying moment, captured on camera, is the summary of every amusement park visitor’s worst nightmare.

Shot on June 14 at the Kataplum amusement park in Ciudad Juarez, Rio Grande, Mexico, the video shows a woman slipping from a ride as it does a 360-degree turn, precariously dangling from it, and then falling to the ground.

After a split second’s respite the ride – which park attendants claim they tried to slow down – completes a turn and slams into the woman, knocking her off her feet.

It was unclear whether the woman suffered injuries.

Following the accident, Ciudad Juarez’s mayor, in a Facebook post said that several rides at the amusement park had been operating without permits and had now been shut down.