In a video posted online on Thursday, the cast and crew of an ALTBalaji production alleged they were beaten up by goons and then denied police help, during a shoot at Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai. However, the Kasarwadavli police have refuted allegations of inaction and said that three people concerned with the incident were arrested on Thursday.

In the video posted by ALTBalaji Chief Ekta Kapoor, the show’s producer Sakett Saawhney and actor Mahie Gill allege that they were shooting for an under-production show, Fixer, when they were heckled and attacked by drunk goons.

“We were shooting in a factory today with valid permission and due money paid to the location manager,” says Saawhney in the video. “We were shooting since 7 am and around 4.30 pm, some four people barged in, drunk, with sticks and rods in their hands. They attacked our artists, technicians and crew. They said we cannot shoot there without their permission. There was no scope for dialogue, discussion.”

Saawhney and Gill also allege that the police denied them help.

“We are sharing this with you and not the police because the police only encouraged the goons to continue hitting us all,” said Gill. When the film-team asked a police patrol for help, they allegedly came into the compound, shut the doors and told the crew they would not be allowed to take their equipment without a bribe, alleged Saawhney.

Denying the crew’s allegations, Thane Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Ambure told The Hindu. that, “None of them were willing to file a complaint. It was only after much convincing that an assistant producer agreed to file an FIR.” The incident arose from a dispute between the venue coordinator of the series and another coordinator based in Thane, he said.

The video was also posted by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series.