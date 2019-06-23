Eco India Eco India: One woman’s journey to re-purpose heirloom sarees into modern, bespoke and chic garments A sustainable fashion studio, upcycling old sarees, is Meghna Nayak’s choice of weapon in her fight against sweatshop culture in the fashion industry. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Prabal Bose | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Additional Camera: Mohammad Ismail Shaikh | Field Producers: Sijo Jose, Manasi Phadnis | Assistant Producer: Shibika Suresh | Script & Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. upcycling fashion industry sustainable fashion Print