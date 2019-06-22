Video from Gujjar Hostel Doda. This happen when you belong to BPL families. When you can’t effort expenses for studies. Childrens of Gujjar bakerwal belonging to BPL familes facing hard ship & Physical harassment @islahmufti @rifatabdullahh @shahfaesal @listenshahid @szaffariqbal pic.twitter.com/jjMHjqUDvi — Guftar Ahmed (@GuftarAhmedCh) June 19, 2019

A video from a boys’ hostel in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir shows a teacher caning students, reportedly for being late to the class. According to media reports, the incident took place on June 18 at a hostel for tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal children.

Greater Kashmir reported that the students were late for classes by ten minutes. “The teacher has confessed to the act. Further inquiry is currently under way. The officials have assured strict action against the teacher for the inhuman act,” childline coordinator Minakshi Raina was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.