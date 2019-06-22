Watch: Teacher filmed caning students at a hostel in Jammu & Kashmir
The students were reportedly enrolled in classes 6, 7, and 8.
A video from a boys’ hostel in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir shows a teacher caning students, reportedly for being late to the class. According to media reports, the incident took place on June 18 at a hostel for tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal children.
Greater Kashmir reported that the students were late for classes by ten minutes. “The teacher has confessed to the act. Further inquiry is currently under way. The officials have assured strict action against the teacher for the inhuman act,” childline coordinator Minakshi Raina was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.