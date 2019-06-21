#WATCH Haryana: A pandemonium broke out in Rohtak after people looted yoga mats from the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah & CM ML Khattar had participated in the programme for #InternationalDayofYoga earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8ZVjJZOh74 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Friday started in Rohtak, Haryana with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar leading those assembled in yoga poses to commemorate International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The ceremonies ended, however, in pandemonium.

At the end of the event, a scuffle broke out at the location as people scrambled to grab the yoga mats and take them away. They jostled, pushed and snatched mats from one other as organisers attempted to stop them.

As the scuffle progressed, soothing yoga music continued to play on speakers.