Explore the world as if it is your #1stday around pic.twitter.com/3V1fuA3oew — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 20, 2019

The internet has lost its heart to an adorable little puppy playing with tiny yellow chicks. Posted on Twitter by People’s Daily China, the video has over 65,000 views as people continue to exclaim over the cuteness on display.

While one user wrote, “I am in love in this puppy. He is adorable.” Another wrote, “He’s so gentle with those chicks!”

However, the seemingly innocent video also became an excuse for political debate – as many popular posts on the internet tend to be – after one user responded with a gif that read, “Hong Kong is not China. No China extradition bill.”