Congratulations to the 2019 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Scamp The Tramp! 🏆 Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Scamp The Tramp pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! pic.twitter.com/8DfRXlBdkW — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 22, 2019

Scamp the Tramp has been crowned the world’s ugliest dog for 2019. Media reports said that although Scamp’s breed is unknown, his “short legs, matted hair and extremely round body” won him the honour.

Scamp was rescued by Yvonne Morones, who found him on PetFinder in 2014, The Guardian reported. He is a social therapy dog who visits schoolchildren and a local senior citizen centre, the report added. Scamp and Morones won $1,500 to take home, $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter, and a Rottweiler trophy.

World’s ugliest dog contest has now been running for 31 years with an aim to raise awareness about the “needs of rescue dogs”. Scamp beat 18 other dogs to win the title. The contest was held at California’s Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds.