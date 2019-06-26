Watch: The best thing about this lion escape drill in a Japan zoo is the expression of real lions
‘What human nonsense is this,’ a Twitter user said on behalf of the lions.
A video of a lion escape drill that was recently practised at Tobe Zoo in Japan’s Ehime has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons.
The zoo officials conducted a lion escape drill, complete with a man wearing a lion costume but walking upright. The fake lion had an almost cute expression throughout, with no ferocity. According to Indy100, the drill is performed every year “in the event of an earthquake or other incidents that could lead to the lions escaping”.
While the staffers pretended to tackle and overpower the lion, the real lions of the zoo appeared confused about the whole procedure. One of the officials involved in the exercise even pretended to fall down and get hurt. The internet picked up the real lions’ expressions as the best part of the video.