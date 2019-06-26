Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today.



Note the expression on the actual lions faces.

pic.twitter.com/azuJYQhLCw — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) June 22, 2019

A video of a lion escape drill that was recently practised at Tobe Zoo in Japan’s Ehime has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

The zoo officials conducted a lion escape drill, complete with a man wearing a lion costume but walking upright. The fake lion had an almost cute expression throughout, with no ferocity. According to Indy100, the drill is performed every year “in the event of an earthquake or other incidents that could lead to the lions escaping”.

While the staffers pretended to tackle and overpower the lion, the real lions of the zoo appeared confused about the whole procedure. One of the officials involved in the exercise even pretended to fall down and get hurt. The internet picked up the real lions’ expressions as the best part of the video.

Lions are like “what in the hell is this?” pic.twitter.com/NFiI1RNkpb — Angie Baer (@angiebaermn) June 22, 2019

Actual lions:”Yeah, that will work.” — Ron Greenberg (@rsgnyc) June 22, 2019

“What human nonsense is this “ — Al*x*s 🐈 ︽✵︽ || (@cm_mcudaily) June 22, 2019