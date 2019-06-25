In #Istanbul, an injured stray dog goes to a pharmacy

Watch what happened next

pic.twitter.com/wMg0imxBdS — Mohsin Mughal (@MughalMohsin) June 23, 2019

A video of a dog walking into a pharmacy to seek treatment for an injury has gone viral on the internet.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Istanbul, Turkey. CCTV footage shows the dog walking into a pharmacy and being greeted by another

putting its paw forward in front of a woman, apparently a staff member, who came forward to help the animal. The dog then receives treatment for the injury and offers gestures of love and submission in return.

This video is being shared widely on social media.

The language of love and compassion. Is there anything more beautiful in this world than this? — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) June 23, 2019

Wow how intelligent he is. — Hemalatha Sarathy (@hemapsarathy) June 23, 2019