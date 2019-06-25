Watch: Pakistan politician attacks journalist during a live television debate
PTI’s Masroor Ali Siyal has been roundly criticised for assaulting Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran.
A live television debate on a Pakistani news channel turned violent on Monday when Masroor Ali Siyal, a leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attacked Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran.
The assault occurred on the News Line with Aftab Mugheri show. In a video snippet that has been widely shared on social media, the two can be seen engaged in an animated debate when all of a sudden, Siyal stands up and shoves Faran. A brawl ensues.
On Tuesday, the Sindh assembly criticised Siyal for his action, as did the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.
The Karachi Press Club responded by banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from entering its premises.