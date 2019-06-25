Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI's Masroor Ali Siyal attacks president Karachi press club Imtiaz Khan on live news show. pic.twitter.com/J0wPOlqJTt — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 24, 2019

A live television debate on a Pakistani news channel turned violent on Monday when Masroor Ali Siyal, a leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attacked Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran.

The assault occurred on the News Line with Aftab Mugheri show. In a video snippet that has been widely shared on social media, the two can be seen engaged in an animated debate when all of a sudden, Siyal stands up and shoves Faran. A brawl ensues.

On Tuesday, the Sindh assembly criticised Siyal for his action, as did the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns PTI office-bearer’s attack and torture on senior working journalist and Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran during a TV show https://t.co/Aebr7ANvL8 — PPP Social Media (@SocialMediaPPP) June 25, 2019

The Karachi Press Club responded by banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from entering its premises.