A 25-year-old woman was arrested for attacking a man with a wrench in the middle of a Chandigarh street at around 6.45pm on Tuesday in what the police described as an incident of road rage .

Sheetal Sharma was trying to “reverse her car rashly” near the city’s Tribune Chowk when 26-year-old Nitish Kumar drove up behind her, the police said. Kumar’s Maruti 6x4 almost collided with Sharma’s Santro.

The two got into an argument that escalated quickly when Sharma produced a wrench from her car and attacked Kumar. Kumar sustained injuries to his head and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 for treatment.

Sharma was later arrested, produced before a Chandigarh court and granted bail. The Chandigarh Police Public Relations Office said that Sharma was booked for rash driving, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and attempting to commit culpable homicide.