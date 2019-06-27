Play

US President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by one more a woman. In an article published in New York Magazine last week, journalist E Jean Carroll has listed Trump among the men who had sexually harassed her over the years. The article is an excerpt from Carroll’s book titled What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

With Carroll’s allegations, the number of women who have come forward and accused Trump of sexual misconduct now stands at 22. Although Trump has denied the charges, the accusation was discussed on several late shows on US television.

In an interview with The Hill, Trump declared: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

Television show host Seth Meyers tore into Trump. “If someone asks you, ‘did you rape that woman’, and you say no that’s not my type, that’s not a defence, that’s a confession,” he said. “The media isn’t trying to screw you because, to borrow your phrase, you’re not their type.”

The host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah said that the entire fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded because of two plane crashes, but despite accusations by 22 women, no action had been taken against Trump.

Noah also commented on Trump’s choice of words for rejecting the charges: “If your denial leaves people thinking there is a type of women you would rape, that’s not a good denial.”