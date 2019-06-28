Play

Security camera footage the Colombia of Medellin shows a woman’s remarkable reflexes that saved her toddler from falling off through the gap in a railing on the fourth floor of an office building.

Shortly after the mother and child stepped out of the elevator, the child wanders over to the railing – and slips through. The mother leaps after the child and catches its ankles in the nick of time.

The incident occurred on June 19 outside the office of Monserrate construction company, reported El Espectador.

“Some users on social networks criticised the mother for using her phone while she was with her son, and argued that her distraction was the cause of the incident,” El Espectador said. Others blamed the building for its inadequate guardrails.