Little did the person with the Twitter handle @keita_simpson know that their seven-second video would become a talking point for internet users across the world. The video shows a crow sitting in a position that makes it look like a mini gorilla from the angle from which the video was recorded.

The video, which the Twitter user called “shock from the morning” and “bad for the heart”, has garnered over 250,000 likes since it was posted on June 20. An engaging discussion on the bird featured in the video ensued, punctuated with some memes.

Bro is that a hy-bird..... — Jei Bleu 🔮 (@thewhovianjedi) June 24, 2019

I stared at the bird video for 10 minutes start trying to figure out what was going on. Your photo helped me sleep tonight. — Mary (@GreenMaryD) June 23, 2019

It’s a crowilla, accept it. — Adam (@ADAMATION) June 23, 2019

Kaeli Swift, a woman whose Twitter bio says she holds a “PhD in crow death behaviours”, tweeted that the bird in the video was a large-billed bird and that is why “the face is looking a little out of proportion”. She went on to explain what caused the bird to appear like a gorilla.

Second, this bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019