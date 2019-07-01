Play

Jamaican musician Shaggy’s 2000-hit single It Wasn’t Me has got a new twist in an advertising campaign to raise awareness about online scams. The campaign has been created has been launched by Emirates NBD, one of the largest banking groups in West Asia, in collaboration with the Dubai Police.

The young man at the centre of the spot advertisement draws attention to the various ways in which customers can be lulled by tricksters into leaking confidential details such as passwords, photographs, addresses and the like.

Emails telling users they have won a lottery, a common strategy used by scamsters, also find mention in the video.

Here’s what Shaggy’s original sounds like.