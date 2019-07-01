Watch: Protestors try to take over Hong Kong government headquarters on China handover anniversary
Hong Kong was transferred to China by the British as a special administrative region on July 1, 1997.
July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China, was marked by violent protests across the territory this year. On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong and the Kowloon Peninsula were handed over to China by the British as a special administrative region.
Hong Kong has been under the grip of massive pro-democracy protests for over a month now. Protestors have been demanding the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. On Monday, protestors seized control of “three key thoroughfares”, The Guardian reported.
According to a statement released by the Hong Kong police, the protestors “stormed the Legislative Council Complex, using a roll cage trolley as a ram and iron poles to shatter glass doors of the building”.