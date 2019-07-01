Play

July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China, was marked by violent protests across the territory this year. On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong and the Kowloon Peninsula were handed over to China by the British as a special administrative region.

Hong Kong has been under the grip of massive pro-democracy protests for over a month now. Protestors have been demanding the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. On Monday, protestors seized control of “three key thoroughfares”, The Guardian reported.

Play

It’s truly been the summer of protests in #HongKong. Protesters are still thick on the ground four hours after the march kicked off in Victoria Park. #antiELAB #extraditionlaw pic.twitter.com/HoYsJOuydQ — Alkira Reinfrank (@AlkiraReinfrank) July 1, 2019

According to a statement released by the Hong Kong police, the protestors “stormed the Legislative Council Complex, using a roll cage trolley as a ram and iron poles to shatter glass doors of the building”.

“We tried to protest peacefully but the government won’t listen to us,” another young protester told me, as some in the crowd tried to storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council complex by force. “So it’s time to do something else.” @nytimesworld pic.twitter.com/V90h6nP8pl — Mike Ives (@mikeives) July 1, 2019