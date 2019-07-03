Television news channels are gearing up for the live presentation of Union Budget 2019, to be presented in Parliament on July 5. In the race for most innovative promotions, Zee News has come up with a rather bizarre teaser video.

The video, posted by an anchor of the channel on Twitter, depicts Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth. Although the standard iconography depicts Lakshmi with four arms, here she appears to have eight, each linked to an aspect of the Budget.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Nirmala Sitharaman was given the charge of the finance ministry. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had opted out of the cabinet owing to health problems.