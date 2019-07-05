#WATCH Delhi: A man was seen vandalising shops in Welcome area on 2 July. Case registered under Arms Act. One accused Maroof has been apprehended and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman. Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered. pic.twitter.com/ywDNdJmjl9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

A video of a man vandalising eateries in New Delhi’s Welcome area and threatening people has gone viral on social media. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the man was demanding “protection money” from the shop owners and threatening them in case they failed to pay him.

At first glance it looks like a shot from a Bollywood action movie of 80's . No, it's not. This happened in Welcome area of NE Delhi. Man threatening shopkeepers & abusing without a pistol in hand. Watch the video to see what weapons he is using ... Welcome to Delhi ! pic.twitter.com/9ZriaNTCKJ — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) July 4, 2019

According to ANI, the incident occurred on July 2. In the video, the man is seen wielding a sword and a pistol, threatening the people to pay him. He also kicked the food utensils kept outside an eatery and assaulted one of the staffers by pulling at his hair.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the main accused, Salman, has a criminal record and has been in jail previously under the Arms Act. He has “seven cases of attempt to murder, robbery, theft and arms act” registered against him, the report said. His associate Mahroof, who was also seen in the video, has been arrested.