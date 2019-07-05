Here’s Trump claiming American troops secured airports during the Revolutionary War. #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/DiJDLWcDYb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2019

On July 4, the United States President Donald Trump made a grave error at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. In his address, Trump said that during the United States’ War of Independence in 1775, the Revolutionary Forces took over the country’s airports.

The Wright Brothers are credited with inventing flying in 1903.

“Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory,” Trump said in his July 4 address.

Twitter users also picked up another historical error that Trump made in his speech. The Battle of Fort McHenry was part of the war of 1812 and not the 1775 American War of Independence.

Trump’s historical errors became fodder for multiple jokes on social media.

