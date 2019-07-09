Play

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is conducting a “shobha yatra” – a Hindu ritual conducted before placing idols in a temple – in the Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi. This comes after a quarrel in Old Delhi on the night of June 30 had led to a group of people vandalising a temple.

On July 8, a collective called Purani Dilli Walo Ki Baatein released a video in which they highlighted the support to the “shobha yatra” from all communities. Abu Sufiyan, founder of the collective, explained the concept of the ritual and appealed to viewers not to spread rumours about communal tension in the area.

Bittu Halwai from the Aman Committee reiterated Sufiyan’s views. “In Old Delhi, Hindus and Muslims live like brothers,” he said. He also expressed his anger towards people spreading rumours about unrest in the area, alleging that a handful of people are out to destabilise the peaceful environment.