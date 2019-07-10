China's Foreign Ministry just joined TikTok.



This was their first post (featuring a track by @CedricGervais) pic.twitter.com/PdDpIZpDuQ — 💯Fergus Ryan (@fryan) July 8, 2019

The Chinese foreign ministry joined Douyin, the local version of TikTok, and started by posting a trippy video.

Fifteen seconds long, as the platform demands, it features officials conducting briefings to the tune of French DJ Cedric Gervais’ track Touch the Sky. “The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Office is now on Douyin,” a line says in the end.

Within just a few hours, the account attracted more than 500,000 followers and the video was liked more than 400,000 times, reported Kr-Asia.

The debut comes just two months after the Chinese foreign ministry joined Weibo.

Not incidentally, China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, and its Washington embassy also joined Twitter this week. According to a Bloomberg analysis, their foray into Twitter appears to be an attempt at building an audience on US President Donald Trump’s favourite social media platform ahead of a new round of trade talks.

As China & the US celebrate a 40-year long diplomatic relationship, we are pleased to join Twitter in which we can engage in more frequent and productive dialogue with Americans. #ChinaUS40 — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) July 8, 2019