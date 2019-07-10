Watch: Man wears 15 shirts to avoid extra baggage fee at a French airport
‘That’s something I would do’, said many social media users.
A hilarious video posted by Glasgow resident Josh Irvine has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Josh’s father John Irvine puts on 15 shirts, right at the airport counter, to avoid extra baggage fee.
According to the Evening Times, the family was travelling back home to Scotland from France when they found out that they were breaching the baggage limit by 8 kg. “The staff were in stitches but trying to get through the security was a struggle because they thought he was trying to smuggle something under all his clothes. Thankfully we got through eventually,” son Josh Irvine was quoted as saying by Evening Times.
Some on social media said they’d do the same.