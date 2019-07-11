Play

A life-sized wood-carved statue of US First Lady Melania Trump erected in her hometown Sevnica, Slovenia has received mixed reactions. Described as a true likeliness by US artist Brad Downey and local chainsaw artisan Ales Zupevc, the statue was carved out of a single tree trunk.

The first public monument dedicated to Donald Trump’s wife, the statue features Melania in the powder blue dress she wore to Trump’s inauguration in 2017. But some of those who have seen it are complaining that it looks nothing like her. That is not entirely surprising, considering that the medium for the sculpture is a tree.

Stating that the statue was “positively ghoulish”, “a disgrace” and “looked like a scarecrow” locals said it resembled Smurfette more than its actual subject. Within days of the first images of the statue appearing on social media, the internet reacted with jokes and memes – with several people on Twitter sarcastically praising it for being a true likeliness. “If it was intended as a parody, the artist was successful,” wrote one Twitter user.

This Melania Trump statue has a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/7kdvjI9BNO — Ian Caveney (@IanCaveney) July 6, 2019

BREAKING: Slovenia erects statue of Melania Trump to scare children and make them cry. pic.twitter.com/aKcQxIP6a7 — I wanna be sedated (@The_Squibb) July 6, 2019

I honestly don't see what's wrong with the new statue of #MelaniaTrump ? I matched it up with some Inauguration Day photos and I think it's really good. #melaniastatue pic.twitter.com/Qd1ENhhbAT — yeephaw (@12snails) July 8, 2019

In Melania Trump’s hometown someone carved a wooden statue of... well, not her 🤷🏼‍♀️🚂 pic.twitter.com/hJi6umcJVW — Luka Fric (@LukaFric) July 6, 2019

‘Desperately needs a facelift’: Melania Trump gets wooden statue in hometown https://t.co/4cqkLwyctE pic.twitter.com/A4MEdJZJ6m — Occupy оккупироват (@OccupyOcupy) July 6, 2019

Reacting to the criticism, however, Downey told AFP, “I can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance.”

With her first statue, the US first lady joins a long list of unfortunate sculptural homages to famous people.