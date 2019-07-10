BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

A video of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion is attracting attention – because it shows him brandishing four guns while dancing to a Bollywood song. Singh is an MLA in the Uttarakhand legislative assembly.

The video also features a few of Singh’s aides dancing around him. According to a report by India Today, the celebration was to mark his “homecoming after a leg operation”.

“Only you can pull this off in all of Uttarakhand,” one supporter is heard telling Singh, to which the MLA replies, “Entire India, not just Uttarakhand.”

Singh was in the news in June 2019 as well for allegedly threatening to shoot a journalist who ran a news story against the MLA. The journalist had filed a complaint against Singh at a police station in Delhi, following which he was suspended from the primary membership of BJP for three months starting June 22, India Today reported.