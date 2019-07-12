Mother bird stops moving tractor to protect eggs pic.twitter.com/CWyA28rbvI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 10, 2019

A video that captured a bird stopping a moving tractor in a bid to protect its eggs has gone viral on Twitter.

The video, posted by China Global Television Network, shows the bird spreading its wings, as if instructing the tractor to stop, which it does.

The video also shows the driver placing a bottle of water. The incident reportedly took place in North China’s Ulanqab city.