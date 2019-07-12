Play

On July 6, a man was attacked by a troop of monkeys in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The attack was recorded on a CCTV camera.

According to the Daily Mail, Nikunj Goyal, an incense-seller, was attacked at around 10.30 am. Goyal can be seen parking his two-wheeler and walking on when a monkey charges towards him and attacks him from behind, knocking him to the ground. More than half a dozen monkeys of different sizes can be spotted in the frame.

As seen in the video, Goyal frees himself and runs, with the monkeys in pursuit. He is eventually rescued with the help of a broom brought by a woman from a house on the street where the incident happened.

Goyal suffered injuries in the form of bites, and was also treated for rabies, the report added.