'The kidney has a very special place in the heart': Watch Donald Trump deliver yet another gem
‘It’s an incredible thing.’
On July 10, the United States President Donald Trump took the medical community, and the world, by surprise when he said that the “kidney has a very special place in the heart”. Trump made the statement when he announced a US government plan to tackle kidney diseases, The Guardian reported.
“You’ve worked so hard on the kidney. Very special. The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing,” the US President said.
Trump’s statement, as usual, inspired a series of reactions on social media.